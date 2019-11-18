Santa Ana Motorcycle Officer and Sergeant in Patrol Car Hurt After Crashing While Trying to Stop Vehicle

A motorcycle officer and a sergeant from the Santa Ana Police Department were injured after they crashed while trying to stop a speeding vehicle Sunday, the department said in a news release.

The two were following the vehicle westbound on McFadden Avenue from Graham Lane when the motorcycle and patrol car collided just east of Pacific Avenue at about 8:28 p.m., Santa Ana police said.

The officer and sergeant were both injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The officer suffered serious injuries but had stable vital signs after the crash, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told the Associated Press.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Corporal Brett Nelson at 714-245-8208.