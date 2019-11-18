× Shooting Threat Against Whittier Christian H.S. Deemed Not Credible; Classes to Resume Tuesday

A shooting threat made on social media against Whittier Christian High School prompted officials to cancel classes Monday morning.

Police received multiple calls about the threat beginning around 10:30 p.m., the La Habra Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

The threat indicated there would be a possible shooting at the school, which is located at 501 N. Beach Blvd.

Investigators identified the source of the threat as a boy living in Whittier with his parents.

Officers interviewed the boy at length and determined there was no credible threat to the school, the Police Department stated.

School officials, who were also made aware of the possible threat late Sunday night, decided to keep the school closed on Monday.

Classes will resume Tuesday, school spokesperson Jewelly Hart said.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.