USC Band Apologizes for Playing During On-Field Tribute to Late Cal Player

The USC band has apologized for playing during an on-field tribute to California defensive back Bryce Turner, who died earlier this year.

“Please accept my sincere apology for the USC Trojan Marching Band playing during the tribute to Mr. Turner,” band director Arthur C. Bartner said in a statement addressed to Turner’s family and the university.

“Due to a breakdown in communications, I was unaware of the memorial. However, that does not excuse our mistake. As the band director, I would never knowingly interrupt such a solemn event. We should have stood silently in respect to this young man. I accept full responsibility for our oversight, and apologize for our disruption.”

Turner, a former St. John Bosco standout and Long Beach City College transfer, had just finished his second season with the Golden Bears when he died in January after suffering a medical emergency during a non-team workout. He was 19.

