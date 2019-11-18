A broken water main temporarily closed an intersection and flooded the lobby of an apartment building after bursting in the Westlake District. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 18, 2019.
Water Main Break Floods Apartment Building Lobby in Westlake District
