Water Main Break Floods Apartment Building Lobby in Westlake District

Posted 7:53 AM, November 18, 2019, by
Data pix.

A broken water main temporarily closed an intersection and flooded the lobby of an apartment building after bursting in the Westlake District. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 18, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.