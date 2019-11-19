× 48-Year-Old Soviet Submarine Docked Next to the Queen Mary Is Being Sold to Anonymous Buyer

A former Soviet submarine that became a tourist attraction docked adjacent to the Queen Mary in Long Beach is expected to be sold soon to an anonymous buyer, with plans to remove the rusting sub by mid-May.

The 48-year-old Russian Foxtrot-class submarine, known as the Scorpion, had hosted paying visitors for 17 years before it fell into such disrepair that it became infested with raccoons and was closed to the public in 2015.

The submarine’s neighbor has condition problems of its own. But the iconic ocean liner continues to operate as a floating hotel that hosts a series of tourist events, including a scary Halloween celebration that features haunted mazes within the bowels of the ship.

The submarine is owned by Palm Springs-based NewCo Pty Ltd., which is leasing the submarine to Urban Commons, the Los Angeles real estate and development company that holds the lease over the Queen Mary and the adjacent property.

