Chicago Woman Charged in Killing of Pregnant Teen and Baby Cut From Womb Has Given Birth

A Chicago woman charged in the death of a mother and the child cut from her womb has given birth.

Desiree Figueroa is seen in a booking photo released by Chicago police and obtained by KTLA sister station WGN.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Department revealed Tuesday that 25-year-old Desiree Figueroa was taken from jail to give birth on Nov. 1 at Stroger Hospital.

She is now back in Cook County Jail. She had been there since May.

Authorities provided no further information. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has refused to comment.

Figueroa and her mother, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, are accused of luring 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to Clarisa Figueroa’s home, then strangling her and cutting the baby from her womb. Clarisa Figueroa then went to a hospital with the brain-damaged newborn, claiming the baby boy as her own. The baby died weeks later.

