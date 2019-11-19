Child Cracks Oakland Zoo Grizzly Bear Viewing Window, Causing $67K in Damage

Posted 6:42 PM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08PM, November 19, 2019
A grizzly bear in the water behind damaged glass at the Oakland Zoo.(Credit: Oakland Zoo via Los Angeles Times)

A grizzly bear in the water behind damaged glass at the Oakland Zoo.(Credit: Oakland Zoo via Los Angeles Times)

A child visitor, not the grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo’s bear exhibit and officials say there’s no need to fear the bears will get out, despite the glass appearance.

Oakland Zoo spokeswoman Erin Harrison said in a statement Tuesday that a child hit a rock against the glass several times, “shattering the laminate layer.”

She says the bulletproof-strength glass at the enclosure where four grizzly bears live is made of six separate panes, each one-inch (2.5 centimeters) thick.

She says another zoo visitor reported the child to staff, but they were unable to locate the child’s family.

Harrison say a replacement glass plane will cost $67,000 and require specialty equipment to install next month.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.