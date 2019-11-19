Woman Surrenders to Police in West Covina After Pursuit on 10 Freeway

A woman was taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in the West Covina area on Tuesday afternoon.

The chase began around 12:20 p.m. when the silver sedan clipped a CHP unit on the 10 Freeway near La Brea Avenue in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

It continued along the eastbound 10, passing through downtown L.A. and heading into the San Gabriel Valley.

By 12:55 p.m., the pursuit had entered the El Monte area, where a black Mercedes-Benz SUV appeared to be blocking the pursuit driver’s Honda from moving into lanes as several CHP cars gave chase, Sky5 video showed.

Soon after, the Honda exited the freeway in the West Covina area and the Mercedes-Benz sped off on the 10.

CHP units continued the pursuit on surface streets, traveling through a busy commercial area before the sedan headed into a residential neighborhood.

Just before 1:05 p.m., the driver pulled over and parked along the curb in front of homes in the area of Shadydale Avenue and Randall Way.

A female who was behind the wheel then got out of the vehicle, holding a piece of paper, Sky5 video showed. She placed it on a police SUV and surrendered to West Covina officers who had taken over the chase from CHP.

The woman was then placed in handcuffs and escorted into one of three police units parked on the street.

No other occupants appeared to be inside the vehicle at the time.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.