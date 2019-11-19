× Company Looking to Hire Someone to Test, Review Marijuana Products for $3,000 a Month

A New York-based company is looking for someone to review a wide variety of cannabis products and give their unbiased reviews and opinions of them.

American Marijuana says the person hired will be shipped a box containing different brands and varieties of cannabis products every month. These products range from weed strains, vapes, edibles to CBD oils.

The applicant will then test the products in person and write about their experience with the product, from unboxing to everything they’ll be doing with the product. Those reviews will be posted in the form of a blog.

The job description also noted that the applicant will be required to record their experience in film and need to be comfortable on camera.

Applicants should have extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate the company’s readers. They also must be physically fit and healthy in general to carry out cannabis reviews regularly.

Among the perks: the reviewer can work from the comfort of their own home, provided they live in a state in the U.S. where medical marijuana is legal.

The position pays up to $3,000 a month or $36,000 a year depending on the person’s experience and their capabilities.

Those interested in applying for the position can do so here.