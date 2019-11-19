Convict Shares How Dog Rehabilitation Program in Prison Turned His Life Around Post-Incarceration

A former inmate who had initially faced four life sentences in prison is now the owner of a successful dog training business after being inspired by Marleys Mutts, a organization he participated in behind bars that matches inmates and shelter dogs with behavior problems for mutual rehabilitation. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 18, 2019.

