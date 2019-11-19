A former inmate who had initially faced four life sentences in prison is now the owner of a successful dog training business after being inspired by Marleys Mutts, a organization he participated in behind bars that matches inmates and shelter dogs with behavior problems for mutual rehabilitation. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 18, 2019.
Convict Shares How Dog Rehabilitation Program in Prison Turned His Life Around Post-Incarceration
-
California Halts Prison Gang Peacemaking Effort After Brawls Between Inmates
-
Gov. Gavin Newsom Commutes Sentences for 21 Inmates
-
RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Stable After Being Stabbed at San Diego Area Prison
-
Echo Park Nonprofit Helps Veterans With PTSD Train Therapy Dogs
-
Man Serving Time for Murder Is Convicted of Raping, Killing Silver Lake Woman in 1980
-
-
College Admissions Scam: Felicity Huffman Released Early From NorCal Prison
-
Nearly 60 Inmates Hurt, 8 Hospitalized in Monterey County Prison Riot
-
California Bans For-Profit Prisons and Immigrant Detention Facilities
-
Parolees Help Battle Saddleridge Fire as Part of New Reentry Program in Ventura County
-
Owning a Dog Tied to Lowering Risk of Dying Early by 24%, Scientists Say
-
-
Inmates Help Battle California Wildfires, but Are Often Denied Firefighting Jobs After Prison Release
-
L.A. Filmmaking Program Helps Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Pursue Careers in Entertainment
-
Ex-L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced to 2 Years for Sexual Assaults of 6 Inmates at Lynwood Jail