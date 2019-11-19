Gov. Newsom: New California Fracking Will Be subject to Scientific Review

Live: Public Impeachment Hearings Into President Trump Begin Week 2 of Testimony

November 19, 2019
Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, is briefed by Billy Lacobie, of Chevron, center, and Jason Marshall of California department of conservation division of oil, gas, in July while touring the Chevron oil field west of Bakersfield where a spill of more than 800,000 gallons flowed into a dry creek bed. (Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

In a victory for critics of California’s oil drilling industry, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday stopped the approval of new hydraulic fracturing in the state until the permits for those projects can be reviewed by an independent panel of scientists.

Newsom also imposed a moratorium on new permits for steam-injected oil drilling in California, another extraction method opposed by environmentalists that was linked to a massive petroleum spill in Kern County over the summer.

“These are necessary steps to strengthen oversight of oil and gas extraction as we phase out our dependence on fossil fuels and focus on clean energy sources,” Newsom said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “This transition cannot happen overnight; it must advance in a deliberate way to protect people, our environment, and our economy.”

Along with halting the oil extraction methods, the Newsom administration plans to study the possible adoption of safety buffer zones around oil wells in or near residential neighborhoods, schools, hospitals and other facilities that could be exposed to hazardous fumes.

