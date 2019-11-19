Gunfire Erupts During Gathering at Long Beach Home; 2 Men Wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for whoever opened fire on a group of people, wounding two men, at a Long Beach home Monday night.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 15th Street, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Rico Fernandez said.

Arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken from the scene by ambulance with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, Fernandez said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

There was apparently some type of gathering at the time of the shooting, Fernandez said.

Investigators are not sure if the victims knew whoever opened fire, or if the shooting was gang related.

It was also unclear if the gunman --or gunmen -- fled on foot or in a vehicle, Fernandez said.