House Passes Short-Term Spending Measure to Avoid Thanksgiving Government Shutdown

A view of the California State Capitol on Feb. 19, 2009, in Sacramento. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The House has passed a short-term spending bill to keep federal agencies running for another month. The hope is that the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.

Tuesday’s legislation would avert a Thanksgiving government shutdown but opens the door to a possible shutdown just before Christmas.

The 231-192 vote sends the measure to the Senate. Senators are on track to pass the legislation in time to meet a midnight Thursday deadline. President Donald Trump has indicated he’ll sign the bill into law.

The monthlong spending bill comes as negotiations on the full-year spending package have hit a rough patch.

