Jackknifed Big Rig Prompts Partial Closure of SB 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials early Tuesday partially closed the southbound 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area, just south of State Route 126, due to a jackknifed truck.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and involved a FedEx truck with two trailers and a sedan that caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

All those involved managed to exit the vehicles, CHP said.

The incident triggered the closure of the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes, Caltrans said. They're estimated to reopen at about 9 a.m., but officials noted that the time could change.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Southbound I-5 just south of Route 126, #1,2&3 lanes closed until approximately 9AM due to jackknifed truck. Time is only an estimate, subject to change. See updated info at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf #SantaClarita #LAtraffic pic.twitter.com/MF7NChUfdK — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 19, 2019