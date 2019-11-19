Jackknifed Big Rig Prompts Partial Closure of SB 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita Area

Live: Public Impeachment Hearings Into President Trump Begin Week 2 of Testimony

Officials early Tuesday partially closed the southbound 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area, just south of State Route 126, due to a jackknifed truck.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and involved a FedEx truck with two trailers and a sedan that caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

All those involved managed to exit the vehicles, CHP said.

The incident triggered the closure of the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes, Caltrans said. They're estimated to reopen at about 9 a.m., but officials noted that the time could change.

