Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Taxi Driver in Downtown L.A.

The man arrested in the stabbing death of a taxi driver in downtown Los Angeles last Sunday has been charged with murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said Tuesday.

Victor Daniel Torres, 32, is charged with one count each of murder, attempted first-degree robbery on a transit operator and carjacking.

Torres was arrested on Sunday after Oganes Papazyan, 68, of Burbank was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles on Friday in a Burger King parking lot in the area of Cesar E. Chavez and Grand avenues.

After officers identified Torres as the suspect, they located him about half a mile away from the stabbing scene in the 500 block of North Main Street and took him in for questioning, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

LAPD Cmdr. Mark Reina commended the work of investigators.

“Great police work by your @LAPDCentralArea officers and detectives has resulted in the quick arrest of this suspect wanted for the brutal murder of a taxi driver in #DTLA this past Friday evening,” Reina posted on Twitter.

Torres’ arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.