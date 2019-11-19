Man Found Dead in La Cañada Flintridge House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was found dead after a guest house erupted in flames in La Cañada Flintridge late Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of Rockmere Way about 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Scott Pugh said.

About 20 firefighters immediately attacked the blaze, knocking it down in about 15 minutes, Pugh said.

One victim was found inside the home once firefighters were able to gain access.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Capt. Paul Popp said.

The cause of death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.

It was unclear if anyone else was in the guest house, or the main house, at the time of the fire.