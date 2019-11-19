Man Shot, Injured by Deputy Responding to Domestic Disturbance in Anaheim: OCSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A deputy responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in Anaheim early Tuesday shot and injured a man who was possibly armed with a knife, authorities said.

A family member reported a man wielding a knife at an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Ball Road around 2:15 a.m., said Lt. Patrick Rich with the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Two officers responded and confronted a man outside the residence, and one of them opened fire, Rich said. The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was struck at least once in the groin area and was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The agency has not disclosed how the encounter escalated, or whether or not the deputies recovered a knife. None of the deputies were hurt in the incident.

The Sheriff's Department had responded to that particular apartment complex at least once or twice in the past for domestic disturbance, Rich said, but it's unclear if those occasions involved the same man.

Authorities assessing the scene have blocked both directions of Ball Road between Roanne and Yardley streets, as well as Gilbert Street between Ball Road and Guinida Lane.

Officials provided no further details about the case, which will be investigated by the O.C. District Attorney's Office.