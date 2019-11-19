Man Who Murdered Handyman in 2008 Sentenced to 50 Years to Life

A man convicted for murdering a handyman in 2008 has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Alan Machain, 37, was convicted last month for shooting and killing Cesar Valenzuela, 44, of South Gate. Valenzuela was hired by the owner of a triplex in Silver Lake to do maintenance and repairs in October 2008. Machain was allowed to stay in an unoccupied residential unit at the complex, according to court testimony.

Machain shot Valenzuela on Oct. 8, 2008 inside of the home at least three times and cut off his left hand, according to the D.A.’s office.

Valenzuela’s body was found on Oct. 13 in a bathroom and his hand was never recovered.

After officers identified Machain as a possible suspect, he fled the area before they could question him, a news release sent out by the D.A.’s office stated.

Surveillance video obtained during the investigation showed Machain driving the victim’s truck, according to court testimony. Machain was arrested on June 21, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico and brought back to the United States where he was tried, convicted and sentenced.

