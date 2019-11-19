Officials Seek Help ID’ing Woman Hospitalized After Being Found in Victorville

Investigators need the public’s help identifying a woman who is receiving medical care after being found on the street in Victorville earlier this month.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital after she was located Nov. 9 near the corner of Valley Center and La Paz drives, at the Victor Town Center, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release Tuesday.

She has been hospitalized since then under the name Jane Doe, authorities said.

The woman arrived at the hospital wearing a name tag reading “Annie Kim.” But deputies say they’ve been unable to confirm whether that’s her real name.

She has been confused and unable to give her name, age or address to hospital staff or law enforcement, officials said.

Deputies describe the woman as being 5 feet tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was found wearing a purple shirt, white vest and black pants.

Anyone with information on her identity can contact Deputy Z. Pritchett at 760-241-2911 or the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or wetip.com.