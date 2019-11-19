Old Town Roads and Midwest Burger Joints with Hailey Branson-Potts | The News Director’s Office

Hailey Branson-Potts is a metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from the small town of Perry, Oklahoma, Hailey explains how she naturally tends to gravitate to stories from rural areas. She shares some of those stories, which she covered for the L.A. Times, including the fight to save the Redwoods that line Wonder Stump Road in Northern California, and the final Dust Bowl Festival at the historic Weedpatch Camp. Hailey also shares what it was like moving to Los Angeles from her small Midwest town, and defends her opinion that Braum’s is the best burger joint in the country.