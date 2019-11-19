Live: Public Impeachment Hearings Into President Trump Begin Week 2 of Testimony

Old Town Roads and Midwest Burger Joints with Hailey Branson-Potts | The News Director’s Office

Posted 8:05 AM, November 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:03AM, November 19, 2019

Hailey Branson-Potts is a metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from the small town of Perry, Oklahoma, Hailey explains how she naturally tends to gravitate to stories from rural areas. She shares some of those stories, which she covered for the L.A. Times, including the fight to save the Redwoods that line Wonder Stump Road in Northern California, and the final Dust Bowl Festival at the historic Weedpatch Camp. Hailey also shares what it was like moving to Los Angeles from her small Midwest town, and defends her opinion that Braum’s is the best burger joint in the country.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.