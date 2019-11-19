× Police Shoot, Kill Shirtless Man Wielding a Knife in South L.A.

A man wielding a knife was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At about 8 a.m., a sergeant who was in the area was flagged down in the area of 34th Street and Central Avenue by a person who said a man with a knife was walking northbound on Central, Officer Rosario Cervantes said on scene.

The sergeant drove northbound and spotted the shirtless man armed with a knife in the area of 28th Street and South Central Avenue, on the edge of Historic South-Central. The sergeant called for backup.

Officers who responded to the backup call saw the man confront a civilian with the knife, prompting that person to “run away in fear” Cervantes said.

Police made contact with the man, who was being “confrontational,” Cervantes said. That’s when police shot and killed him.

No officers were injured and the identity of the man was not immediately released. The knife was found at the scene, Cervantes said.