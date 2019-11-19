Program Pairing California Convicts With Shelter Dogs Gives Former Inmates a Path, Purpose on the Outside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nonprofit working in California prisons to pair unadoptable dogs with incarcerated trainers helps give convicts a path and purpose after their release.

Jason Mori — once featured on America's Most Wanted — now runs K9BreakThru, an Orange County-based dog behavior rehabilitation and training company.

And after serving seven years, Troy McDaniel of Oakland learned from famed "Dog Whisperer" Cesar Millan before founding his own business, Packrunner.

The Marley's Mutts Pawsitive Change Prison Program is currently operating in four California correctional facilities but hopes to expand.

