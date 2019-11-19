SoCal Teens Work to Motivate Young Voters to Head to the Polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sherman Oaks high school senior, Andrea Yagher, along with a group of local teenagers started Our First Vote, a youth activist organization meant to motivate young people to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The teenagers say the goal is to register and pre-register young voters and inform them about the political climate so they can make informed decisions at the polls. The group's regular voter registration drives have become highly attended.

“I felt like after the election, looking at all the statistics of who was actually voting, we were the small percentage," 18-year-old Yagher said. "That was freaking me out."

