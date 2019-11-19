Thanksgiving Gifts Your Host Will Love With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette joined us with her top picks for hostess gifts this season. For more information on everything featured in the segment and so much more on lifestyle expert Alison Deyette, visit her website. You can follow her on social media @alisondeyette. For more details on the gifts featured in the segment, see the links below.

Succulent gardens from 1800flowers.com

Artisanal Kitchen serve ware available at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Barware from World Market and Artisanal Kitchen

12 days of wine advent box from World Market and Four Roses Bourbon.

Spatula/cookie cutters sets from Anthropologie and cookie baskets from Harry and David.

Coffee cake and coffee from My Grandma and Gelson's markets.

When ordering online at My Grandma use code GELSONS and get $5 off until 12/31/19

Stylish kitchen sets and aprons from Kate Spade.

Assortment of ornaments and mini tree available at Marshalls