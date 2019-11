Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are fast approaching. And that means it's time for "Operation Santa," the United States Postal Service's century-old annual tradition of reading through the Christmastime wishes of children -- and providing responses and even gifts. Courtney Friel reports from Lomita for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 19, 2019.

More information on "Operation Santa" can be found here.