Woman Pleads to Child Endangerment After Crashing Into LAPD Harbor Station With Infant in Car

A 30-year-old woman was sentenced to five years of probation Tuesday for crashing her car into the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor station with her 2-month-old child in the vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Michelle Denise Betancourt pleaded no contest to one felony count each of child endangerment and vandalism, the DA’s office said. A judge ordered her to stop driving while on probation and attend a one-year child abuse treatment counseling program.

Betancourt’s car came crashing into the police station at 2175 John S. Gibson Blvd., just outside San Pedro on Feb. 9, 2019.

The watch commander on duty at the time approached from behind and tried to get her to get out of the car, but the vehicle then accelerated backwards, and the police sergeant had to jump out the way, LAPD said.

The sergeant said the woman was acting hysterical and wouldn’t follow his commands.

The car ended up slamming into a pillar and officers were able to take Betancourt out of the car.

Surveillance video released by LAPD shows a white sedan stopped in the middle of the station’s lobby, just next to the reception desk.

“I told my supervisors, I don’t know what I expected to find — but I didn’t expect to find a car in the lobby,” LAPD Sgt. James Talmage, who confronted the woman, said at the time.

The baby, who was in a car seat, was not injured in the crash, the District Attorney’s Office said.