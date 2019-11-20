14-Year-Old Boy Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver While Riding Skateboard in Monterey Park

Joshua Madrid, 14, was struck and killed by a hit-and-driver as he rode his skateboard in Monterey Park on Nov. 18, 2019. (Credit: Family)

Police are seeking a hit-and-run driver, as well as witnesses, after a vehicle struck and killed a 14-year-old boy as he rode his skateboard in Monterey Park this week, then fled the scene, officials said.

Joshua Madrid of Monterey Park died in the collision, which took place about 9:20 p.m. Monday at Atlantic Boulevard and Newmark Avenue, the Monterey Park Police Department said in a written statement.

“(Madrid) was struck by a vehicle while riding his skateboard across Atlantic Boulevard,” according to the statement. “The vehicle then fled southbound on Atlantic Boulevard.”

Paramedics took the severely injured teen to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

No description of the hit-and-run vehicle was available.

One of two cars being sought as witnesses to a hit-and-run that left a 14-year-old boy dead in Monterey Park on Nov. 18, 2019, is pictured in a photo released by the Monterey Park Police Department on Nov. 20, 2019.

But police released photographs of two vehicles , whose occupants were being sought as possible witnesses to the collision. One was a white or light-colored minivan, while the other was a dark-colored SUV.

A fund set up online by Madrid’s aunt, April Carson, to help the family with funeral costs had raised nearly $20,000 by Wednesday evening.

“Joshua Madrid was a vibrant kid whose smile beamed with love and kindness,” Carson wrote on the memorial website. “There is not a memory of Josh that I can remember where he wasn’t smiling!”

In addition to his parents, Madrid was survived by two sisters, a brother, two nieces and a grandmother, as well as many aunts uncles and cousins, Carson said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Monterey Park police at 626-307-1200. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

 

 

 

 

