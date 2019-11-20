× 2 Men Charged With Murder of Anaheim Man Who Was Gunned Down in San Bernardino

Prosecutors filed murder charges this week against two men in connection with the fatal shooting of an Anaheim man who was followed from a San Bernardino business and sho to death in late-August, officials said.

Christopher Lommie Jackson, 21, and Terrence Edward Kenny, 25, both of San Bernardino, were both already in custody in unrelated cases when they were identified as suspects in the Aug. 31 killing of 51-year-old Subhi Baghdadi, 51, of Anaheim, according to San Bernardino Police Department officials and San Bernardino and Riverside county booking records.

The fatal shooting took place about 6 p.m. in the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue, San Bernardino police Sgt. Brent Baker said at the time.

Baghdadi and the two suspect had been at the same business in the 1200 block of North Waterman Avenue, according to the sergeant. The suspect followed the victim when he left and went to another nearby business at 270 E. Baseline Street.

Baghadi was seated in his car when the suspect approached and fired on him through the open driver-side door, Baker said. The victim was hospitalized in grave condition, then pronounced dead the next day.

No information regarding a motive in the killing has been released.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified Jackson and Kenny as Baghdadi’s suspected killers. They were both in custody in connection with separate criminal cases when investigators identified them as suspects in Baghdadi’s killing on Tuesday and filed a case with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, according to officials and booking records.

Jackson was in San Bernardino County jJail awaiting trail on charges of carjacking, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm and violating the terms of Post-Release Community Superivision, or felony probation, stemming from a prior conviction, booking records show. A charge of murder has since been added.

Kenny was being held in Riverside County Jail following an Oct. 4 arrest, awaiting trial on charges including robbery, attempted carjacking and auto theft, records show.

Jackson was being held without bail pending legal proceedings, while bail for Kenny was set at $975,000.

Information regarding their initial court appearances in San Bernardino County in connection with the murder case was not available Wednesday evening.