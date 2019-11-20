× 2nd Girl Dies After Naked Mother, Driving Recklessly, Crashes Into Light Pole in Stevenson Ranch Area

A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday, two days after her 6-year-old sister was killed when their mother lost control of the family car and slammed into a light pole in the Stevenson Ranch area, officials said.

The 2019 Subaru burst into flames upon impact, and bystanders pulled the 31-year-old Bakersfield woman and her daughters from the burning vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told investigators the mother was speeding recklessly down The Old Road when she ran a red light, veered onto the wrong side of the road and ran into a power pole and tree near Pico Canyon Road around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Bryan Timmerman, who pulled the mother from the wreckage, told KTLA she was “completely naked” with “no clothes anywhere.”

Another bystander who helped rescue the children said “they were in really bad condition.”

Detectives are working to determine if the girls were properly restrained, but witnesses said it didn’t appear they were. Bystanders reported having to free them from strangely fastened seats, and from underneath a pile of belongings in the vehicle that had toppled over them.

Both children were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and the 6-year-old was pronounced dead that same day.

The toddler died Wednesday, CHP said.

The mother had been hospitalized with major injuries Monday. An update on her condition was not available Wednesday.

CHP said there was no further update on the investigation. Officials have not said whether the mother, who has not been publicly identified, could face arrest.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

KTLA’s Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.