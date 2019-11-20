× 5-Year-Old Boy Shot in South L.A.

A young boy was rushed to a trauma center after he was shot in the Leimert Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of 41st Drive, east of Arlington Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Paramedics responded to treat a 5-year-old boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said. The young patient was rushed to a pediatric trauma center with severe injuries. An update on the child’s condition was not immediately available.

Officials said they could not confirm media reports that the shooting was accidental.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.