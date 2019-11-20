Ambassador Susan Rice Reveals the Personal Toll in the Aftermath of the Benghazi Attack | Frank Buckley Interviews

Ambassador Susan Rice served as national security adviser and as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama Administration. In September 2012, she appeared on several national Sunday morning news programs to provide the administration’s understanding of the circumstances surrounding the attack on the American diplomatic facilities in Benghazi, Libya that resulted in the deaths of four Americans: Ambassador Christopher Stevens, foreign service officer Sean Smith, and CIA security contractors Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods. Ambassador Rice was criticized and accused of misleading the public for describing the attack as arising from spontaneous demonstrations after it was later learned that it was a planned terrorist attack.

During this podcast, Ambassador Rice discusses her explanation of the Benghazi attack, and reveals the personal toll the criticism had on her family including her young daughter. Ambassador Rice also talks about what she feels were the successes and failures of the Obama Administration. And she explains why she decided to write her new book “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For.”