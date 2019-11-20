× Amid Gentrification Fears, Officials Kill Plan for 577 Apartments in South L.A.

The South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission has voted to reject a plan for 577 apartments near a Crenshaw Boulevard light-rail station, the latest flare-up in a debate over gentrification and the benefits of market-rate housing.

The commission, which is made up of appointees of Mayor Eric Garcetti, unanimously opposed the six-story development known as District Square, despite a last-minute offer from the developers to charge below-market rents at 63 apartments inside their project.

Tuesday’s vote effectively kills the project at City Hall, unless a member of the City Council requests a review and a reversal of the decision. Councilman Herb Wesson, who represents the area, has already come out against District Square.

“What we need is affordable housing, and no matter how you try to tweak this project, this development will not do that,” Wesson said in a letter read to the commissioners by one of his aides. “If the current residents of the neighborhood cannot afford it, we should not build it.”

