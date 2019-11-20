Detectives Release Video Amid Search for Man in Connection With ‘Brazen’ Bellflower Armed Robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials on Wednesday released video of armed robberies that occurred last month and were asking for help from the public in identifying the man responsible.

The first incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 along the 10000 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Bellflower. About 45 minutes later, investigators believe the same man robbed a liquor store along the 10000 block of Alondra Boulevard, but this time brandished a gun.

In the second incident, the man allegedly pointed a gun at the cashier while customers were inside the store, Sheriff's Detective Detective Gamielle Marshall said during a news conference Wednesday. Fearing for his life, the cashier gave the man cash, and the man ran from the scene.

Marshall called both incidents "brazen."

It is unclear how much money was taken during the robberies.

The suspect was described as being between 20 and 25 years old, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9 and between 150 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incidents or about the man involved can call Marshall at 562-466-5148.