Family Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Last Seen at Altadena Library on Tuesday

Family members on Wednesday are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Altadena.

Jeremiah Rayshawn Gibson appears in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Nov. 20, 2019.

Jeremiah Rayshawn Gibson was last reported to be at the Altadena Library at 2659 Lincoln Ave. around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He’s 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 106 pounds. He has short, black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

“His loved ones have not seen or heard from him,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help in locating him.”

Anyone with information can contact the agency’s Altadena station at 626-798-1131.

