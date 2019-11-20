Female Fatally Shot in Woodland Hills When DEA Serves Federal Search Warrant in Overdose Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A female was fatally shot early Wednesday when U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents were serving a search warrant at a Woodland Hills home in connection with an overdose case, officials said.

The warrant was being executed by the DEA's Los Angeles Special Response Team about 3:45 a.m. along the 5000 block of Nora Lynn Drive, spokesperson Nicole Nishida said.

As agents were executing the warrant, they encountered a person, described only as female, who was armed with a gun and a shooting occurred. Nishida did not elaborate on the shooting or what exactly led up to it.

Paramedics responded to the scene and the female was declared dead.

Nishida said over a dozen agents were involved in the overdose investigation, but she did not say how many fired their weapons Wednesday morning. She also did not elaborate on the original case.

More than one person was in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

The shooting will be investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department's elite Robbery Homicide unit, while the ongoing overdose case will continue to be investigated by the DEA, Nishida said.

No further details have been released.