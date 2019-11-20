First Snowfall of the Season Expected in L.A. County Mountains on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold and snowy weather arrives in Southern California Wednesday.

The first snow of the season is in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday for Los Angeles County mountains.

Snow will drop in areas with elevation as low as 5,500 feet, with the eastern San Gabriel Mountains expected to see up to 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory effective 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday for Acton, Mount Wilson, Sandberg, and other L.A. County mountain communities, excluding the Santa Monica Mountains.

Temperatures in the region could drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in mountain areas on Wednesday and the Antelope Valley on Saturday, prompting the county's Department of Public Health to issue a cold weather alert.

Officials urged the public to take precautions in preventing carbon monoxide poisoning by only using approved heaters and installing a carbon monoxide detector. They also reminded pet owners not to leave their animals outside overnight.

In San Bernardino and Riverside counties, mountain areas are under a winter storm warning from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday. Communities affected include Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Idyllwild-Pine Cove.

Up to 16 inches of snow could fall on higher peaks, according to forecasters.