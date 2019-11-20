Flood Watches, Cold Weather Alerts in Place for Season’s First Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flash flood watches and cold weather alerts are in place Wednesday morning as the season’s first storm moves into Southern California.

Scattered showers began falling Tuesday night and continued into the morning commute hours. Drivers should expect slick and dangerous conditions on all local freeways.

Los Angeles County is forecast to receive between .25 and .75 of an inch of rain through Thursday. This is the first significant rain expected to fall in the area since September.

Residents in the recent Getty Fire burn areas have been warned of the possibility of mudslides and flooding. Officials have placed K-rails around parts of the community in an attempt to steer any mud or debris away from homes.

In Orange County, voluntary evacuations are in place for residents in the Holy Fire burn areas of Trabuco Canyon. The voluntary evacuation is for homes in the Trabuco Creek, Rose Canyon and Mystic Oaks/El Cariso areas.

Periods of possible heavy rain have prompted officials to issue a flash flood watch through 1 a.m. Thursday for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours, could bring heavy downpours and flooding, the Weather Service stated.

Cold temperatures are moving in along with the wet weather. Los Angeles County's Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert for wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in some Los Angeles County Mountain areas Wednesday.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” L.A. County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a news release.

Information on emergency preparedness can be found by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211la.org.

Snow is expected to fall above 6,000 feet in our local mountains, with some areas receiving 4 to 8 inches. Elevations above 7,500 feet could get up to 10 inches.

Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can expect between .1 and .5 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold weather system is expected to move out of the area Thursday morning.