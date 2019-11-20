Man Arrested On Suspicion for Possessing and Distributing Thousands of Videos, Images of Child Pornography in San Bernardino

A San Bernardino man is accused of downloading and distributing thousands of images and videos of child pornography over the internet, the Fontana Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Carter Preston Rowe, 31, was taken into custody after officers executed a warrant to search Rowe’s home on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Valencia Avenue. In collaboration with San Bernardino police, Fontana police seized several electronic devices and found over 11,000 images depicting graphic child pornography, a news release from the department stated.

Many of the images and videos allegedly showed younger children engaged in what appeared to be sadomasochistic situations.

Rowe was arrested on suspicion for possession of child pornography, possession of child pornography in excess of 600 images and possession of child pornography that portrayed sexual sadism or sexual masochism, the department stated in a written news release.

Rowe was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and bail was set at $100,000 according to jail records.