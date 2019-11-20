La Puente Pizza Restaurant Worker Guilty of Murder in Stabbing Death of 21-Year-Old Boss

A man who was accused of stabbing his supervisor at a La Puente pizza restaurant has been found guilty of first-degree murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Rafael Sanchez, 32, was found guilty by a jury that deliberated for two hours Tuesday, the DA’s office said.

After his boss asked him to do his work, Sanchez snuck up behind him and stabbed him the back and neck on March 10, 2018, prosecutors said.

The victim was 21-year-old Daniel Anthony Sanchez. He was not related to the defendant

The defendant could face up to 26 years to life in prison if convicted as charged. He scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15.