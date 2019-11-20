× Man Convicted in Seemingly Random E-Scooter Attack on 75-Year-Old Victim in Downtown L.A.

A man was convicted Wednesday in an apparently unprovoked attack in which he hurled an electric scooter at a 75-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Janai Washington, 41, pleaded no contest to elder abuse with infliction of great injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Washington was arrested June 19 following a weeklong manhunt for the perpetrator in the seemingly random attack on Jose Cancel.

Cancel was sitting in a chair at the corner of Sixth and Spring streets when Washington came up and assaulted him. Washington punched the victim and knocked him to the ground, then launched the e-scooter at him, investigators said.

Police said Cancel’s injuries included a head wound that required staples.

Washington fled when a bystander intervened, prosecutors said.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured Cancel’s attacker, and detectives identified the man as Washington. Authorities say the defendant was living on the street at the time.

Washington was originally also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but he did not enter a plea on that count, possibly after reaching a deal with prosecutors. KTLA is seeking clarification from the DA’s office on that charge.

The defendant’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10, when the DA’s office says he’s expected to be given a seven-year term.

The June 13 incident was the second assault involving an e-scooter in L.A. County this year, following the fatal beating of 63-year-old Long Beach resident Rosa Elena Hernandez in May. The suspect in that attack, 27-year-old Amad Rashad Redding, has pleaded not guilty to murder.