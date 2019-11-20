Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself to Teen Girls and Groped Woman in Fullerton May Have More Victims: Police

A man accused of groping a woman and exposing his genitals to two teenagers girls may have harassed more victims, detectives from the Fullerton Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday.

Kevin Bejarno, 24, was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two teenage girls and groping a woman in one day, the department stated.

On Nov. 13, two girls, 15 and 16, were walking together in the area of West Walnut Avenue and South Richman Avenue. As they walked, a man, identified by police as Bejarno, pulled up next to them in a 2000 black Ford Mustang and called out to them. When the man failed to get the girls’ attention, he made a U-turn and pulled up next to the girls again, this time driving slowly alongside them while allegedly masturbating. He then drove away, police said.

At 4:43 p.m. that same day, a 24-year-old woman was in the area of Highland Avenue and West Baker Avenue, a mile from the first alleged incident, when she told police she was approached by a man, again identified as Bejarno. The man allegedly groped her from behind, but she was able to break free. The man then ran away from the scene.

Detectives took Bejarno into custody one day after the alleged groping incident. He was released after posting bail the next day, police said.

Bejarno was then taken into custody a second time on Nov. 18 in connection with exposing himself to the two teen girls, but posted bail again and was released the next day.

If anyone has more information concerning these incidents, they can contact Detective Lloyd White at 714-738-6762. You can also contact Orange County Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or https://occrimestoppers.org/.