Cartels Battle Over Mexico’s Multibillion-Dollar Avocado Industry

The cartel members showed up in this verdant stretch of western Mexico armed with automatic weapons and chainsaws.

Soon they were cutting timber day and night, the crash of falling trees echoing throughout the virgin forest. When locals protested, explaining that the area was protected from logging, they were held at gunpoint and ordered to keep quiet.

Stealing wood was just a prelude to a more ambitious plan.

The newcomers, members of a criminal group called the Viagras, were almost certainly clearing the forest to set up a grow operation. They wouldn’t be planting marijuana or other crops long favored by Mexican cartels, but something potentially even more profitable: avocados.

Organized crime has diversified. In Guanajuato, the homicide rate has tripled as criminals battle over fuel theft. In the mountains of Chihuahua, the fight is over illegal logging. And in Michoacan, criminals are battling over the multibillion-dollar avocado industry. (2/8) pic.twitter.com/TgJDMeXNuO — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 20, 2019

Mexico’s $2.4 billion avocado industry has become a prime target. Up to a dozen criminal groups are now seizing farms, extorting growers and clearing protected woodlands to plant their own avocado groves. Local officials are sometimes involved. (4/8)

Violence here has surged. Homicides are at a record high in Michoacan, and we're seeing a rise gruesome acts designed to grab headlines. In August, 19 bodies were strung from a bridge or dumped nearby. (6/8)https://t.co/NOXwDbpWMY — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) November 20, 2019