‘My Fair Junkie’ With Amy Dresner | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 5:31 AM, November 20, 2019

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Amy Dresner, a former stand up comic and author of the book “My Fair Junkie”. It took Amy many years to quit booze, blow, and crystal meth, but she’s now coming up on 7 years sober.

