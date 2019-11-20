‘My Fair Junkie’ With Amy Dresner | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Amy Dresner, a former stand up comic and author of the book “My Fair Junkie”. It took Amy many years to quit booze, blow, and crystal meth, but she’s now coming up on 7 years sober.
