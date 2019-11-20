× PG&E Shutting Off Power to 450,000 People in NorCal to Prevent Wildfires

About 450,000 people will be without power starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday as dry weather and strong winds roll through Northern California, increasing the risk of fires.

The number of affected customers was cut in half from Pacific Gas & Electric’s original estimates, affecting 18 counties. The shutoffs will begin with Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano and portions of Sonoma and Yolo counties, the utility giant said.

North valleys, including Shasta and portions of Tehama counties, will see shutoffs starting at 8 a.m. The northern Sierra foothills, including Butte and Plumas counties, may experience shutoffs as late as 4 p.m.

Customers can learn when they are expected to lose power on PG&E’s website. The utility said it expects to restore electricity by the end of the day Thursday.

