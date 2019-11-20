Watch Live: Officials From State, Defense Departments Testify in House Impeachment Probe

SoCal Mountain Resorts and Mammoth Receive 1st Snow of Season

Posted 4:29 PM, November 20, 2019, by
Snow carpets the Snow Valley ski resort west of Big Bear on Nov. 20, 2019. (Credit: John Brice/Snow Sports PR for Snow Valley)

Snow carpets the Snow Valley ski resort west of Big Bear on Nov. 20, 2019. (Credit: John Brice/Snow Sports PR for Snow Valley)

Winter may not officially be here, but snow is falling at ski resorts from Southern California to Mammoth Lakes and the Lake Tahoe area. The first snow of the season brought several inches to L.A.-area resorts. Farther north, Mammoth Mountain picked up an inch of new snow with the promise of more on the way.

In Southern California and Mammoth, the modest amount of fresh powder isn’t enough to make skiers to rejoice, but cold temperatures mean resorts will be able to make and maintain snow on their slopes. In the Lake Tahoe area, Mt. Rose received 7 inches of fresh snow, prompting the resort to start daily operations Friday.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort reports 4 inches at the base, 6 inches at the summit and counting at the Running Springs resort in the San Bernardino Mountains (check out the webcam to watch the snowfall). Up to 18 inches is forecast, according to the resort, which tentatively plans to open Nov. 27.

Mountain High resort near Wrightwood also received 2 to 3 inches of snow overnight with more expected Wednesday. The resort’s website says there’s a “50% chance we will open sometime this weekend.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.