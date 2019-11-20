× SoCal Mountain Resorts and Mammoth Receive 1st Snow of Season

Winter may not officially be here, but snow is falling at ski resorts from Southern California to Mammoth Lakes and the Lake Tahoe area. The first snow of the season brought several inches to L.A.-area resorts. Farther north, Mammoth Mountain picked up an inch of new snow with the promise of more on the way.

In Southern California and Mammoth, the modest amount of fresh powder isn’t enough to make skiers to rejoice, but cold temperatures mean resorts will be able to make and maintain snow on their slopes. In the Lake Tahoe area, Mt. Rose received 7 inches of fresh snow, prompting the resort to start daily operations Friday.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort reports 4 inches at the base, 6 inches at the summit and counting at the Running Springs resort in the San Bernardino Mountains (check out the webcam to watch the snowfall). Up to 18 inches is forecast, according to the resort, which tentatively plans to open Nov. 27.

Mountain High resort near Wrightwood also received 2 to 3 inches of snow overnight with more expected Wednesday. The resort’s website says there’s a “50% chance we will open sometime this weekend.”

6-8" new snow has fallen and it is still snowing heavily. Snowmaking operations are underway and there is a very good chance we will open sometime this weekend. Please stay tuned for our OFFICIAL OPENING DAY ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow 11/21. #mthigh #openingsoon #yetiforwinter pic.twitter.com/EqkY47Vjvc — Mountain High (@mthigh) November 20, 2019