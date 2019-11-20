UCLA Unveils Promise Armenian Institute

UCLA on Tuesday announced plans to launch the Promise Armenian Institute, which will expand its existing Armenian studies program to include a research center and a platform for public outreach.
The center was made possible through a $20 million gift from the late philanthropist and entrepreneur Kirk Kerkorian.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 11 on Nov. 20, 2019.
View this post on Instagram
The kind of story I love to break ❤️ 🇦🇲 Last night, the @ucla International studies department announced the launch of “The Promise Institute” for Armenian studies. The new institute will serve as a national hub for human rights education and advocacy. This was made possible by a very generous grant by the late Kirk Kirkorian, a $20 million dollar gift, the largest the department has ever received. The Institute will focus on Armenian studies, genocide studies and international outreach. This will be the biggest, and greatest Armenian Studies Institute around 🙌🏻 Thank you Dr. Eric Esrailian @esrailian for being the pillar behind this, for the invitation & your mentorship. Seeing celebs like @kimkardashian @khloekardashian Christian Bale, @aaronpaul @agassi , serjtankian @angelasarafyan show up to support was just the icing on the cake. #keepthepromise