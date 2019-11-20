Voluntary Evacuations Ordered for Trabuco Canyon Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents in some Holy Fire burn areas of Trabuco Canyon are under a voluntary evacuation order due to an increased possibility of mud and debris flows Wednesday.

The order was issued Tuesday night for the Trabuco Creek, Rose Canyon and the Mystic Oaks/El Cariso areas.

The Orange County area is expected to receive about an inch of rain Wednesday, with up to 2.5 inches possible in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are especially concerned about the potential for afternoon thunderstorms to bring intense showers.

Downpours could result in flash flooding and debris flows in the recent burn areas.

🚨Flash Flood Watch 🚨 Voluntary Evac Warning remains in effect for #HolyFire burn area. Rain and potential debris flow expected early Wed-Thur. Evacuation map & other resources at https://t.co/nCAJBISoUs 🗾 #HolyFloodReady 📨Sign up for notifications at https://t.co/LOtInDpT8H pic.twitter.com/atGy6rPl7E — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) November 19, 2019

Hillsides in Trabuco Canyon were left bare following the 23,000-acre Holy Fire, which burned in parts of Orange and Riverside counties last year.

Residents can check the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website for evacuation order updates.