Aging LADWP Equipment Is a Risk for Sparking Wildfires, City Controller Warns

Posted 6:28 AM, November 21, 2019, by
An L.A. Department of Water and Power employee checks on transformers in Northridge in 2017. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin released an audit Wednesday that urges the Department of Water and Power to speed up repairs of utility equipment to reduce the risk of sparking wildfires.

The report listed 50 transformers in fire hazard zones that the DWP had identified for replacement as of August.

The report also found 2,230 utility poles that the DWP had selected for replacement in such zones. But Wednesday, the utility said the correct number was 30.

Galperin questioned that assertion during a news conference at City Hall. He said that his office worked with the DWP for six months on the audit and that the utility changed the number shortly before the report’s release.

