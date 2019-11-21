‘Beneath the Tamarind Tree’ With Isha Sesay | The News Director’s Office

Isha Sesay is an award-winning journalist and the author of Beneath the Tamarind Tree. The book is a reflection of her time covering the abduction of 276 Nigerian schoolgirls by the terrorist group Boko Haram. Isha follows the journeys of a group of Chibok girls who made it home safely. In this episode of the podcast, Isha talks about the importance of sharing these stories. She also explains why she left her job at CNN, and how she is working to empower young women to be the leaders of the future.
