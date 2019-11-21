Live: Pair of Key Witnesses Testify in Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

Bruno Mars in Las Vegas

Posted 10:27 AM, November 21, 2019, by

Grammy award-winning superstar Bruno Mars is returning to Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas for five new performance dates in 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, November 22 for your chance to win two tickets to see Bruno Mars live at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas on March 7, 2020, a one-night stay for two people at Park MGM Las Vegas, and a $100 Park MGM Food & Beverage credit. Good luck!

(Transportation is not included in the prize.)

Already have the code word?  You can enter below.
The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.